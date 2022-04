Klopp: Engar líkur á því að Haaland komi til Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp on Erling Haaland deal for Liverpool: “No chance! We won’t be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy – we’ll be having nothing to do with it”, reports Reuters via Bild. 🔴 #LFC



“To be honest, I don’t want anything to do with it. It’s not fun”. pic.twitter.com/lA6lm2AxN8