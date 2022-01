Boufal hetja Marokkó | Gínea sigraði Malaví

FULL-TIME ⏰ #TeamMorocco 1️⃣-0️⃣ #TeamGhana



Morocco leave it late to seal the victory against Ghana, courtesy of a Sofiane Boufal strike! 🦁 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #MARGHA pic.twitter.com/S974EMObFC