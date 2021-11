Leikjahæsti landsliðsþjálfari heims rekinn

After a record-breaking 15 years, Oscar Tabarez is no longer Uruguay manager 🇺🇾



🔹 Two spells in charge

🔹 224 matches - a world record for one nation

🔹 Won 2011 Copa America

🔹 Reached 2010 World Cup semi-finals



When El Maestro spoke, everyone listened 💙