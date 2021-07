PSG raðar inn stjörnum

Timing will be confirmed soon. Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma will be announced this month as new Paris Saint-Germain players. #PSG



Ramos, medicals scheduled and set to sign until June 2023.

Hakimi, signed until 2026.

Donnarumma, signed until June 2026.