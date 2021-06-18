Fjölbreytnin í íslensku samfélagi hefur aukist mikið undanfarin ár. Samkvæmt tölum Hagstofunar hefur innflytjendum fjölgað úr 8.0% árið 2012 í 15.2% árið 2020. Skólakerfið hefur þurft að þróast til að koma til móts við þann hóp og er sú vinna enn í fullum gangi. Samband íslenskra framhaldsskólanema (SÍF) hefur sérstaklega látið sig varða félagslega stöðu nemenda með erlendan bakgrunn og þann stuðning sem þeir fá í íslensku skólakerfi.

Móttökuáætlanir:

Samkvæmt reglugerð um rétt nemenda í framhaldsskólum til kennslu í íslensku er skólum skylt að setja sér móttökuáætlun þar sem til dæmis er kveðið á um hvernig skólinn muni safna upplýsingum um bakgrunn og aðstæður nemanda með erlendan bakgrunn, hvernig hann muni gera einstaklingsnámskrá fyrir hann, og hvernig skólinn muni styðja nemandann með öðrum hætti. Flestir skólar gera þetta vel en þó eru dæmi um móttökuáætlanir sem uppfylla ekki þessi skilyrði og eins eru mörg dæmi um móttökuáætlanir einungis á íslensku sem eðli málsins samkvæmt þjóna ekki fyllilega tilgangi sínum. Þá segir að áætlanirnar skulu vera aðgengilegar foreldrum og nemendum en oftar en ekki eru þær hinsvegar vel geymdar, djúpt í heimasíðum skólanna. Þá er dæmi um að í námskrá skóla standi að skólinn hafi aldrei tekið á móti nýjum Íslendingum og því muni skólinn ekki gera slíka móttökuáætlun.

Þessi yfirlýsing gefur vísbendingu um eitt helsta áhyggjuefnið er snýr að stöðu nemenda með erlendan bakgrunn, en það er ójöfn dreifing þeirra á milli skóla. Innflytjendur eru nú yfir 15% íslensks samfélags og hver framhaldsskóli skóli tekur við allt að hundruðum nýnema á ári hverju. Sé auðsjáanlegur munur á þeim metnaði sem skólar leggja í móttökuáætlanir eða þjónustu almennt við nemendur með erlendan bakgrunn getur það hæglega fælt nemendur frá ákveðnum skólum og þannig stuðlað að hópamyndun þeirra í öðrum skólum.

Nemendur með erlendan bakgrunn eru ekki einungis einangraðir við ákveðna skóla, heldur einnig félagslega einangraðir innan veggja skólanna. Vísbendingar eru um að nemendur með erlendan bakgrunn eigi ógreiðan aðgang að félagslífi og félagslegum hópum innfæddra Íslendinga. SÍF þekkir af samtölum sínum við fulltrúa nemendafélaga og fulltrúa í ráðgjafahóp félagsins, skipuðum nemendum með erlendan bakgrunn, að þeir hópist oft saman utan kennslustofunnar, sérstaklega í skólum með marga slíka nemendur og/eða sérstakar námsbrautir fyrir nemendur með erlendan bakgrunn og taka síður þátt í viðburðum nemendafélaga. Slík félagsleg einangrun getur takmarkað aðgang nemendanna að íslensku málumhverfi og íslensku samfélagi í heild og takmarkar aðgang samfélagsins að þeim fjölbreytta mannauði sem í þeim felst.

Hvað er til ráða?

Ef nemendum með erlendan bakgrunn á sannarlega að standa til boða sömu námstækifæri og öðrum nemendum verða allir íslenskir framhaldsskólar að vera með sterka og sýnilega móttökuáætlun á íslensku og ensku og þjónustu sem stendur til boða fyrir hópinn, líka þeirskólar sem taka ekki við mörgum erlendum nemendum. Ríkið verður að veita skólum viðeigandi fjármagn fyrir slíka þjónustu.

Þá geta skólar aukið samstarf með nemendafélögum til að stuðla að bættu aðgengi nemenda með erlendan bakgrunn að félagslegu umhverfi nemenda, einfaldar aðgerðir geta verið áhrifamiklar. Nemendafélög hafa upplifað góðan árangur af því að stjórnarmeðlimir setjist niður með öðrum hópum nemenda í viðkvæmri félagslegri stöðu og bjóði þeim sérstaklega á viðburði. Í þeim skólum sem nemendur með erlendan bakgrunn stunda nám er mikilvægt að auglýsa viðburði nemendafélaganna bæði á íslensku og ensku. Margir skólar hafa látið reyna á skólafélaga- eða mentorverkefni, en þá eru nemendur með erlendan bakgrunn tengdir við stuðningsfélaga úr hópi nemenda sem getur aðstoðað viðkomandi við að komast inn í félagslífið og veitt þeim upplýsingar tengdar skólanum.

Nemendur með erlendan bakgrunn eru öflugur hópur framhaldsskólanema sem hallar því miður enn á í íslenska skólakerfinu. Greið aðild að félagslífi og félagslegu umhverfi getur skipt sköpum fyrir námsárangur og vellíðan þessara nemenda sem og annarra. SÍF og aðrir aðilar innan skólageirans munu halda áfram að vinna í þágu bættrar þjónustu fyrir hópinn.

SÍF leitar nú að nemendum með erlendan bakgrunn til að ganga til liðs við ráðgjafahóp sinn í málaflokknum. Frekari upplýsingar má finna á facebook-síðu sambandsins.

Höfundur er sérfræðingur Sambands íslenskra framhaldsskólanema í málefnum nemenda með erlendan bakgrunn.

Social Isolation of Students with a Foreign Background

Icelandic society has steadily grown more diverse in the past years. According to Statistics Iceland the number of immigrants has increased from 8.0% of the population in 2012 to 15.2% in 2020. The school system has been developing its services for this group and that work is still ongoing. The Icelandic Upper Secondary Student Union (SÍF) has been particularly concerned with the social situation of students with a foreign background and the support this group receives in the Icelandic school system

Reception plans:

Upper secondary schools are required by regulation to set reception plans where they detail how they will for instance collect information about the background and social circumstances of students with a foreign background, how they will create individualized curricula for them, and how they will make various other services available to the students. Most schools do this well but there are examples of reception plans which do not meet the requirements. For one thing, most of them are only available in Icelandic, and are therefore not accessible to the relevant students as required. More often than not they are buried deep within the school’s website instead of being clearly available. There is even an example of a school declaring in its curriculum that it has never received a student with a mother tongue other than Icelandic and it therefore will not make a reception plan.

This declaration indicates one of the greatest concerns about the conditions of students with a foreign background, their distribution between schools. Immigrants comprise over 15% of Icelandic society and each school accepts up to hundreds of students each year. Should there be an obvious difference in different school’s reception plans or services for students with a foreign background it can discourage students from applying to certain schools and cause them to group into other schools.

Students with a foreign background aren’t only isolated to certain schools, but also socially isolated within those schools. There are indications that students with a foreign background have diminished access to organized social activities and the social groups of native Icelanders. SÍF knows from its communication with student representatives and members of its advisory group of students with a foreign background that such students often group together outside of the classroom, especially in schools with high populations of these students and/or specialized programs. They are also less likely to attend events held by the student unions. Such social isolation can limit the student’s access to Icelandic language environments and Icelandic society as a whole, as well as depriving society of access to what the student has to offer.

What can be done?

If students with a foreign background are truly to have the same access to the education system as other students all Icelandic upper secondary students should have a thorough and accessible reception plan in Icelandic and English, as well as services for the group, including those schools which do not currently receive many students with a foreign background. The state must provide schools appropriate funding to provide such services.

Schools can work with student unions to improve the access of students with a foreign background to improve the social inclusion of students with a foreign background, simple actions can be effective. Student unions have seen good results from simply having a member of their board sit down with members of other socially vulnerable groups and invite them personally to events. It can be important to translate event advertisements to English. Many schools have tried buddy-systems or “mentor” programs, where students with a foreign background are paired with buddies who can assist them in accessing the school’s social environment and provide them with school-related information.

Students with a foreign background are an excellent group of upper secondary students which the school system unfortunately still doesn’t accommodate equally. Inclusion in social events and the school’s social environment can be crucial for the group’s educational outcomes and wellbeing, just as it is for others. SÍF and other actors within the school sector will continue to work towards improved services for the group.

SÍF is looking for students with a foreign background to renew our advisory group on their interests. Further information can be found on the organization’s facebook page.

The author is the Icelandic Upper Secondary Student Union’s specialist in matters concerning the interests of students with a foreign background.