😈 - Players to score in both legs of the semis and the final of a single Europa League campaign



2020/21 - @ECavaniOfficial🇺🇾

2015/16 - Kevin Gameiro🇨🇴

2010/11 - Radamel Falcao🇨🇴

2009/10 - Diego Forlán🇺🇾#UEL #UELfinal