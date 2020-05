Henderson fær ekki að láta ljós sitt skína á Old Trafford á næstu leiktíð

9.6 - The highest performing goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues this season for Goals Prevented, based on Opta's Expected Goals on Target data:



9.6 | Vicente Guaita

8.7 | Martin Dubravka

7.4 | Wojciech Szczesny

7.2 | Dean Henderson

7.0 | Walter Benítez



Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/2Wg07Ia20U