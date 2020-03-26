Háskólamenntun á Íslandi á að vera aðgengileg. Skrásetningargjöld í opinbera háskóla á Íslandi er 75.000 kr. í dag. Sumum finnst það kannski ekki mikið en vinir okkar á Norðurlöndunum furða sig á þessari upphæð þegar við ræðum við þau. Opinberir háskólar í Noregi eru t.d. mest að rukka um 22.000 kr á ári, Svíar rukka aðeins við fyrstu skráningu og Danirnir ekkert. Röskva vill endurskoðun á þessari upphæð hérlendis og að hún verði lækkuð svo háskólamenntun á Íslandi sé í fremstu röð í alla staði og sé í raun fyrir öll.

Þegar þú hefur háskólanám, að því gefnu að þú hafir efni á 75.000 króna skráningargjöldum sem LÍN lánar ekki fyrir, þarftu einnig að hafa góðan aðgang að nauðsynlegri grunnþjónustu. Ein af þessari grunnþjónustu er til dæmis aðgangur að heilbrigðisþjónustu. Árið 2015 var birt rannsóknsem sýndi yfirgnæfandi vilja þátttakenda til að leita á heilbrigðismóttöku þar sem þjónustan væri veitt af nemendum Háskóla Íslands undir leiðsögn kennara. Enn fremur sýndi könnunin að stór hópur stúdenta er án heimilislæknis, einkum erlendir stúdentar, og hafa þeir því ekki greiðan aðgang að heilbrigðisþjónustu á heilsugæslustöðvum. Þessu vill Röskva breyta! Við viljum heilsugæslu á háskólasvæðið, höfum sterka framtíðarsýn um sjálfbærara háskólasvæði og aðgengilega grunnþjónustu fyrir stúdenta í þeirra nærumhverfi.

Það er mikilvægt að setja markið hátt, við höfum háleit markmið og höfum sýnt að við náum árangri. Jafnvel í málum sem engum óraði fyrir að við gætum haft áhrif á.

Röskvuliðar hafa barist gegn tanngreiningum barna og stöðu Háskólans sem landamæravörður, bæði í Stúdentaráði og í háskólaráði þar sem fulltrúi Röskvu stóð í upphafi einn síns liðs, og er skólinn loks hættur að tanngreina. Við börðumst fyrir réttindum stúdenta til atvinnuleysisbóta ef þeir missa starfshlutfall vegna samkomubannsins og COVID-19 og bar það árangur, en stúdentar eiga almennt engan rétt á þeim bótum yfir höfuð. Við höfum leitt til breytinga á reglum skólans bæði með því að tryggja öllum sviðum heimild til að halda sjúkra og endurtökupróf vegna jólaprófa í janúar og með því að tryggja fleiri fulltrúa stúdenta við borðið í ráði um málefni fatlaðs fólks. Geðheilbrigðisátak stúdenta sem hófst 2018 leiddi til fjölgun sálfræðinga við skólann, vegan framboðið á háskólasvæðinu hefur margfaldast með góðu samstarfi Röskvu við Félagsstofnun stúdenta auk þess sem við bættum réttindi doktorsnema á stúdentagörðum til jafns við aðra nemendur. Þá leiddum vinnu við að tryggja HÍ grænfánann, tryggðum uppbyggingu stúdentaíbúða við Gamla Garð og áfram mætti telja. Þetta hefur allt átt sér stað á aðeins þremur árum.

Röskva skilar árangri og við eigum enn mikið inni. Kosningum til Stúdentaráðs og háskólaráðs á Uglunni lýkur í dag kl. 18.

Kjósum árangursríka hagsmunabaráttu, kjósum Röskvu.

Höfundur er stjórnmálafræðinemi með spænsku sem aukagrein og 1. sæti á lista Röskvu til háskólaráðs.

//

An effective students’ rights campaign

University education in Iceland should be accessible to all. Today, public universities in Iceland charge ISK 75.000 for registration fees. This may not seem like much to some but our peers in other Nordic countries are astounded at this amount. In Norway, public universities charge ISK 22.000 a year, tops, the Swedish only charges students when they first register and, in Denmark, public universities are free of cost. Röskva feels that this amount ought to be reconsidered and lowered so that university education in Iceland can compete with the Nordic countries and can indeed be said to be accessible to all.

When you become a university student in Iceland, assuming you can afford to pay ISK 75.000 annually, as that amount is not covered by the Icelandic Student Loan Fund (LÍN), there are certain basic services that ought to be easily accessible to all. For example, you should have easy access to a healthcare service. A research published in 2015 showed that an overwhelming majority of those surveyed would employ the services of a health clinic where services were provided by students at the University of Iceland, under the guidance of their teachers. Furthermore, the survey revealed that a large portion of university students in Iceland, especially international students, are without a general practitioner. Therefore, they do not have easy access to services at medical clinics. Röskva wants to change this! We want a healthcare clinic on campus. We have a clear vision for a more sustainable university campus and want to see to it that students have access to basic services in their local community.

It is important to aim high. We don’t shy away from challenges and have shown that through that we achieve success, even when it comes to issues no one could have foreseen us having an impact on.

Röskva has fought against the dental analysis of migrant children and young refugees and against the University of Iceland taking on the role of border patrol, both in in the Student council and University Council, where Röskva’s representative was originally the only one who opposed the renewal of the University’s contract with The Directorate of Immigration. As a result of that the University no longer performs these procedures. We fought for students’ rights to seek unemployment benefits should their work be limited due to COVID-19 or the subsequent ban on assembly and we were successful, despite students not previously having any rights to those benefits. We have led to a change in the University's policy by securing the right of every School in the University to host sick exams and retakes in January and by ensuring an increase in student representatives in the Council of Disabilities. Our Mental Health initiative, started in 2018, lead to an increase in hired psychologists at the University, quantity of vegan options has grown exponentially through Röskva’s collaboration with the Icelandic Student Services (FS), and Phd students now have rights to university housing equal to those of other students. We led the initiative that resulted in the University being awarded a green flag by Eco-Schools Iceland, followed through on an increase of university housing, and so on and so forth. All of this has occurred in only three years.

Röskva has shown that we deliver results and we’re only just getting started. Elections for the Student Council and University Council are currently taking place on the Ugla and will stay open until 6 pm, today. Vote for an effective students’ rights campaign, vote for Röskva.

Isabel Alejandra Díaz, student of Political Science and Spanish, and Röskva’s first place candidate for the University Council