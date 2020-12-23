Kveðjur til Seyðfirðingar og innlegg til Rauða krossins frá öllum heimshornum

Fróðlegt er að lesa skilaboðin á heimasíðu Rauða krossins sem koma ýmist frá Íslendingum, útlendingum eða fólki sem gefur undir nafnleynd. Fólk gefur allt frá þúsund krónum upp í 25 þúsund krónur.

Fólk hjá Rauða krossinum hefur staðið vaktina í hremmingunum á Seyðisfirði þar sem fólk missti heimili sín og enn óvíst hvenær hluti fólks getur snúið til síns heima.

Hamfarirnar á Seyðisfirði hafa vakið heimsathygli. Vísir/Vilhelm

„My thoughts are with you. With love from Germany. Gabriela,“ segir Gabriela Schuett frá Þýskalandi.

„I came into port there on Smyril in 2001, and love that little town. I hope everyone is ok. This is a terrible thing to happen in winter. Please help these good folks,“ segir Dray sem féll fyrir Seyðisfirði árið 2001 þegar hann kom til landsins með Norrænu.

„Seydisfjordur is one of my family's most favorite places on the planet. I hope you are able to rebuild so we can bring our kids again soon,“ segir Ian Hefele.

Svavar Knútur sendir Seyðfirðingum skilaboð. Hann rifjar upp hamfarirnar 1995 og samstöðuna.

„Árið 1995 sýndu Íslendingar samhug í verki þegar snjóflóð féllu á Flateyri og Súðavík. Nú er virkilega þörf á að sýna þennan sama samhug. Mikil mildi er að enginn lét lífið í þessum hamförum, en það rýrir á engan hátt það áfall sem þetta samfélag hefur orðið fyrir. Hugur okkar er hjá Seyðfirðingum.“

Heimafólk viðrar hundinn á Seyðisfirði. Vísir/Vilhelm

„Best wishes to the people of Seyðisfjörður for a quick recovery and rebuilding! Love from Pittsburgh, PA,“ segir Hilary nokkur frá Pittburgh í Bandaríkjunum.

„My donation to support your village restored after terrible news that I heard. Please take safe yourself and see you again. Love Iceland by my heart!“ segir Chris Odell frá Bretlandi.

„Best wishes to all people of Seyðisfjörður. Stay strong. Big hugs from the Ankerherz Community, Germany.“

„Best wishes to all of you from the Ankerherz-Community, we hope to see you healthy and happy again,“ segir Heiko Mundel frá Hamburg.

„I was devastated to hear this happened to the people who opened their homes and their beautiful town to my friends and I in March 2020. I hope this can help <3 Takk and I love you! We'll be back soon x,“ segir Daph.

Ráðamenn heimsóttu Seyðfirðinga í gær. Vísir/Vilhelm

„All the best to the people of Seydisfjordur! May you be able to return and rebuild and heal soon! From the Ankerherz Community in Germany!“ segir Martin frá Þýskalandi.

„In 2019 we got to visit Iceland, and were lucky enough to see your gorgeous little town. One of our last vacations before the world shut down. Hopefully this little bit helps. I hope you're lives get back to normal as soon as possible,“ segir Geoff Moen.

„Words feels worthless in such a times like this. Seydisfjordur put a stamp on my hearth and is one of the sharpest and welcoming one that i got. Hope to see that magical place and the people of it, smiling and strong just as i always remember,“ segir Andras.

„Good luck to all affected by this horrible situation,all the best from england (newark notts),“ segir Erik Stewart.

Kveðjurnar skipta hundruðum og má lesa á heimasíðu Rauða krossins.