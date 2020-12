Giroud tók met af Cristiano Ronaldo í gær

Olivier Giroud's game by numbers against Sevilla:



37 touches

17 total duels contested (most)

9 total aerial duels (most)

5 shots (most)

4 shots on target (most)

4 goals (most)

3 fouls won (most)

2 recoveries

1 tackle

1 clearance



Going home with the match ball. pic.twitter.com/vHkN0rghRV