Pompeo laug um símtalið við Zelensky

"I was on the phone call." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admits that he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. https://t.co/V5ORf33o8j pic.twitter.com/tmEBC1721Z

Flashback: Pompeo was asked last week by ABC whether he knew about the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. He demurred, saying he just got the report. We now know he took part in the call itself. pic.twitter.com/d8wvtPTsUv