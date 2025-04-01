Icelandic Learning is a Gendered Health Issue

It is no secret that language barriers are one of the biggest challenges for all Icelanders of foreign origin.

Iceland has the lowest self-reported host language proficiency for migrants among all OECD countries — just 18%, compared to the 60% average. Practical access barriers are commonly discussed, including course availability, quality, and high costs. However what is often missing from the conversation is just how learning Icelandic intersects with gender and health.

Hidden Barriers:

Language learning is labour, even if not often recognized as such. It demands time, focus, and emotional energy — resources not equally available to everyone. Unsurprisingly, the same barriers immigrant women face in the labour market — ie. disproportionate childcare and family responsibilities, health issues, cultural expectations etc. — likewise limit their ability to participate in Icelandic learning.

Moreover, knowledge gaps around how trauma, grief, anxiety, and other integration stressors show up in classrooms in ways that language teachers are often not equipped to handle via generalized language teaching methods. Language learning for migrant learners uniquely can trigger and intensify complex issues of identity and belonging. Emotional and cognitive challenges — such as irritability, forgetfulness, sleep disturbances, emotional detachment, and negative self-image — can hinder one's ability to learn, yet are often misunderstood by both learners and educators.

Well-meaning advice often offers, “Just be confident!” or “Get out and try more!”, with even some healthcare professionals approaching the matter more within the scope of general self-esteem issues. Yet deeper, multicultural factors are at play, such as dual-identity formation, coping with microaggressions, internalized discrimination, and all the invisible work and effort it takes to navigate an unfamiliar society.

Studies further indicate women experience more second language anxiety, echoing broader trends in social anxiety. While Icelandic is obviously difficult for men too, unique gendered circumstances including: the emotional labor of relationship management, preservers of family reputation, more likely to be socialized to draw personal value and self image based on their relationships and how others see them, extra subjection to social policing, increased expectations of coming off as caring and polite pressuring careful tone and word choices etc. These factors raise the stakes of language expression differently for women.

As a result, learning Icelandic becomes incredibly personal and isolating, leaving many women silently wondering, "What is wrong with me that makes this so hard?"

The Results:

With one of the highest migrant overqualification rates in the OECD — about 1 in 3 migrants are in mismatched jobs compared to 1 in 10 natives — Foreign women are especially affected as more likely to be overqualified and hold higher education than their male peers. For refugees, these gaps are even wider.

Then their children — even those born and raised in Iceland — also face challenges, as they are disproportionately represented in the NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) category. Low parental income or unemployment — both correlating with immigrant families — play a major role in this. The weight and worry this can put on women, particularly as mothers hoping to offer their children better opportunities, is immeasurable.

Hope for Change:

W.O.M.E.N. offers this article as another perspective to language learning barriers. We see a critical need and opportunity to better support women of foreign origin and their families by exploring these topics further.

Partnering with Kvíðameðferðarstöðin and multiple language schools this Spring and Summer, W.O.M.E.N. is conducting the Mállíðan (Mál / language + líðan / health) project funded by the Immigrant Development fund. Mállíðan offers wellbeing support alongside Icelandic courses for women of foreign origin; while together working to better understand these issues and identify best practices.

If you are a woman of foreign origin this article has resonated with - you are not alone. We welcome you to visit our website for more information on courses from participating schools here: https://womeniniceland.is/en/mallidan/

The author is the Vice Chair of W.O.M.E.N. & Project Manager of Mállíðan