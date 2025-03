Open Letter to new HÍ Rector re Disability Support

An open letter to HÍ's newly appointed rector, Silja Bára R. Ómarsdóttir, signed by disabled HÍ students and staff, and those who agree with them:

We, the undersigned, are calling on the new University of Iceland rector to create and staff a dedicated, multidisciplinary, disability support office in the University of Iceland, in line with best practice in all universities.

This needs to be done as soon as possible, and in consultation with the people who need the service. We ask for an update on plans for this to be published within the current academic semester.

It is past time that disabled people in Iceland can come out of the shadows and claim their right to access university education and employment.

Signed: