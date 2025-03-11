Sesarsalat takkó sem þú verður að prófa

Svokallað Sesarsalat takkó hefur vakið mikla athygli á samfélagsmiðlunum TikTok og Instagram undanfarið. Rétturinn er bæði einfaldur í bígerð og einstaklega bragðgóður.
Áður hafa stjörnur deilt ýmsum útfærslum af takkói, þar á meðal Smashburger og Big Mac takkó, sem líkir eftir hinum vinsælum hamborgurum frá McDonald's.
Hér að neðan má nálgast uppskriftina að Sesarsalat takkóinu:
Hráefni:
500 g kjúklinga- eða kalkúnahakk
1 tsk paprika
1 tsk hvítlauksduft
1 tsk oreganó
Salt og pipar eftir smekk
Beikon, eftir smekk
1 stk Róman kálhaus
100 g rifinn parmesanostur
1 dl sesarsalatdressing
Litlar mjúkar tortillakökur
Aðferð:
Kryddaðu hakkið með
paprikukryddi, hvítlauksdufti, oreganó, salti og pipar.
Mótaðu litlar bollur úr hakkinu og fletjaðu þær út á tortillakökurnar.
Steiktu tortillakökurnar á pönnu með kjöthliðina niður þar til kjötið er eldað í gegn. Snúðu kökunni við og steiku í smá stund á hinni hliðinni.
Steiktu beikonið þar til það verður stökkt.
Settu salat, parmesanost og sesardressingu ofan á tortillakökuna áður en þú berð réttinn fram.
Njótið vel!
