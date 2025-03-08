We Are Icelanders Too: The Fight for Equality and Recognition for Women of Foreign Origin in Iceland

On March 8, International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength and achievements of women worldwide. But for women of foreign origin in Iceland, this day is also a reminder that despite our contributions to society, we remain underpaid, undervalued, and too often unseen.

President Halla Tómasdóttir once said that those of us who have made Iceland our home—immigrants, refugees, and people of foreign origin—are part of this nation. As “Icelanders of foreign origin” we are Icelanders too. Yet, our lived reality does not always reflect this recognition. If we are truly part of this society, then we must be heard, seen, and treated as equals.

Persistent Gaps and Systemic Barriers

Iceland has long been a global leader in gender equality. Yet for women of foreign origin, our gap to equality is widened not only by our gender but additionally by all the characteristics associated with our origin.

Many of us hold degrees, professional experience, and valuable skills, yet we are too often pushed into low-wage jobs that do not reflect our qualifications. Many migrant women are limited to industries with difficult conditions, are high-risk for job insecurity, and have little to no meaningful opportunity for job alternatives. Language barriers, lack of recognition for foreign credentials, and systemic biases keep us from advancing in our careers.

Then for those of us who come from war zones, we carry the added weight of trauma and displacement, yet lacking support for our mental well-being too often hinders our ability to fully participate in society.

These issues then carry into governance. While Iceland is at an unprecedented time in history for women - we have a woman elected President, a woman as Prime Minister, a woman as Mayor for our capital city, a woman as Bishop, a woman as National Police commissioner, and almost half of our elected MPs at the Alþingi are women - not a single woman of foreign origin sits in parliament to represent our voice.

We Are Here—It’s Time to Hear Us

If Iceland truly values equality, then it must extend that commitment to all women. This means:

Fair wages for all women, regardless of origin: Equal work must mean equal pay.

Recognition of foreign qualifications and potential: No woman should be forced into underemployment because her education is ignored, or her capabilities are underestimated.

Access to leadership and career opportunities:. We should have practical paths and options in the labour market - not to be permanently trapped in the lowest-paying jobs.

Support for mental health and well-being: Women, especially those who have fled conflict and hardship, need sufficient resources to heal and thrive.

Democratic Representation: No woman should be left behind in the decision and policy-making in their own community.

Iceland cannot maintain our status as a global leader of gender equality if it does not invest in the success and empowerment of all women. If we are part of this society, then our struggles must be addressed. Our voices must be heard. We are not outsiders—we are Icelanders too.

On this International Women’s Day, I am an Icelander of foreign origin. I refuse to be invisible. I live in Iceland. I contribute to Iceland. I belong in Iceland. And I will be seen.

—

The author is the Chair of W.O.M.E.N. - Samtök kvenna af erlendum uppruna