Fyrsti stóri titill United-kvenna

Manchester United vann yfirburðasigur á Tottenham í dag í úrslitaleik bikarkeppni kvenna í fótbolta á Englandi, 4-0.
Þetta er stærsti sigurinn í bikarúrslitaleik kvenna á Wembley en ljóst var fyrir leik að nýtt nafn færi á bikarinn eftir einokun Arsenal (8 titlar), Chelsea (5 titlar) og Manchester City (3 titlar) frá árinu 2005.
Manchester United's 4-0 victory over Tottenham, is the biggest ever win in a Women's FA Cup final at Wembley. They are also the first side other than Arsenal (x8), Chelsea (x5) or Man City (x3) to win the Women’s FA Cup since 2005.Winning their first ever FA Cup in style. 🏆… pic.twitter.com/qaKL1Od3Ar— Squawka (@Squawka) May 12, 2024
Fyrir framan 76.082 manns var það kona stóru leikjanna, Ella Toone, sem kom United yfir í lok fyrri hálfleiks.
TOONEY, THAT'S UNBELIEVABLE 😱🤯The @ManUtdWomen star with an incredible long-range hit 😮💨#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/t4XarP88JZ— Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) May 12, 2024
Í seinni hálfleiknum kom Rachel Williams United svo í 2-0 en markið skoraði hún með skalla skömmu eftir hléið.
Rachel Williams™️The @ManUtdWomen's striker just loves scoring goals in the air 🔴#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/JofjLjw42t— Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) May 12, 2024
Lucía García bætti svo við tveimur mörkum til að innsigla afar öruggan sigur United, og fyrsta stóra titil kvennaliðs félagsins.
Lucía García is on target to get on the scoresheet for @ManUtdWomen 🔴#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/mX1jGmjWut— Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) May 12, 2024
Lucía García is at the double ✌️@ManUtdWomen's forward with a tidy finish 🇪🇸#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/5vsGX7oGx6— Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) May 12, 2024
