Fyrsti stóri titill United-kvenna

Lucia Garcia var valin maður leiksins eftir tvennu í bikarúrslitaleiknum gegn Tottenham í dag.
Manchester United vann yfirburðasigur á Tottenham í dag í úrslitaleik bikarkeppni kvenna í fótbolta á Englandi, 4-0.

Þetta er stærsti sigurinn í bikarúrslitaleik kvenna á Wembley en ljóst var fyrir leik að nýtt nafn færi á bikarinn eftir einokun Arsenal (8 titlar), Chelsea (5 titlar) og Manchester City (3 titlar) frá árinu 2005.

Fyrir framan 76.082 manns var það kona stóru leikjanna, Ella Toone, sem kom United yfir í lok fyrri hálfleiks. 

Í seinni hálfleiknum kom Rachel Williams United svo í 2-0 en markið skoraði hún með skalla skömmu eftir hléið.

Lucía García bætti svo við tveimur mörkum til að innsigla afar öruggan sigur United, og fyrsta stóra titil kvennaliðs félagsins.

