From Hope to Heartbreak: Sameer and Yazan's Dreams in Peril

In a world filled with complexities, where borders blur and humanity stands at a crossroads, the fate of two young souls, Sameer (12) and Yazan (14), hangs in the balance. Their story is one of resilience, hope, and the pursuit of a better life, but the Icelandic Directorate of Immigration threatens to shatter their dreams by deporting them to Greece.

Sameer and Yazan's journey began in the heart-wrenching landscapes of the occupied Palestinian territory, a place they fled nearly a year ago in search of safety and opportunity. Accompanied by their 30-year-old uncle, their odyssey led them to Iceland after navigating treacherous waters and enduring six months in a refugee camp in Greece.

In the wake of their arrival, Icelandic authorities, guided by suspicions of human trafficking, placed them with foster families and conducted investigations. However, subsequent findings dispelled these fears, revealing the cousins' genuine pursuit of a safer land, away from the violent pseudo-State called Israel.

However, the Icelandic Directorate of Immigration now contends that the boys, having received international protection in Greece, should return there with their uncle, their registered guardian.

This decision raises alarms, risking a breach of the principle of non-refoulement enshrined in international human rights treaties to which Iceland is a State Party, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Non-refoulement is not a mere legal abstraction but a fundamental commitment to preventing harm. It prohibits States from transferring or removing individuals to a country when there are substantial grounds to believe they would face irreparable harm upon arrival to said country, including persecution, torture, or other serious human rights violations.

Article 3 of CAT explicitly states that no State Party should expel, return, or extradite an individual to another state if there are significant reasons to believe that the person would be at risk of facing torture. While ICCPR and CRC do not explicitly mention refoulement, their articles addressing the absolute prohibition of torture should be interpreted as a prohibition on sending individuals back to their country of origin or to a third country where they might be subjected to such injustice.

Amnesty International's stark revelations about the conditions refugees and migrants face in Greece cast a long shadow over the fate of Sameer and Yazan. Reports of unlawful returns, arbitrary detentions, and violence amounting to torture paint a grim picture. The prospect of Sameer and Yazan facing such circumstances demands a reevaluation of the Icelandic government's decision.

Sameer and Yazan, mere children, have found refuge from the constant threats looming over their families in Gaza. In Iceland, they experience security and the warmth of a home. In this place, they can simply be children, a luxury they've been denied for too long due to the protracted Israel's settler colonialism occupation of Palestinian territory.

Consider this situation with empathy: under what circumstances can we justify deporting these 12 and 14-year-old boys?

These children deserve protection. Their fundamental rights must be respected, protected, and fulfilled. If Iceland is really the most peaceful country on earth and Icelanders are beacons of peace, sign the petition urging Icelandic authorities to stand by Sameer and Yazan in their pursuit of a chance at a serene childhood and dignified future.

Guðbjörg Lára Másdóttir works for Aurora Foundation in Sierra Leone

Aldo Marchiano Kaligis works for Amnesty International Indonesia.