„Enska úrvalsdeildin er mikilvægasta keppnin“

Kevin De Bruyne told Pep Guardiola to 'Shut Up' after Pep shouted at him to pass the ball he lost to Militao.



Pep Guardiola to Kevin De Bruyne: "Pass the ball"



De Bruyne answered back "Shut up, shut up."#ChampionsLeague#ManCitypic.twitter.com/dASFKPKfO2