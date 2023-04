Hætt við geimskot JUICE vegna eldingahættu

0 Good morning on #ESAJuice launch day!



How to follow https://t.co/WoeO7VSwWQ



Key moments (time=cest):

13:45 Live launch programme starts at esawebtv

14:15 Launch

14:51 Aquistion signal (earliest)

15:55 Solar array deployment ( time may vary)



Questions? #AskESA! pic.twitter.com/oaV77pV5iz