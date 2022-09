Nýr stjóri á átján leikja fresti og nú er það Bilic

Since September 2019, Watford have had EIGHT managers :



- Quique S. Flores

- Hayden Mullins

- Nigel Pearson

- Vladimir Ivi

- Xisco Munoz

- Claudio Ranieri

- Roy Hodgson

- Rob Edwards



And now Slaven Bilic makes it nine. That is a new manager every 18 MATCHES.