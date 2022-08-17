Lagið heitir Model Home og er annað lagið af væntanlegri plötu. Platan hans snny, Water Is Styled Honey, kemur út 16. september næstkomandi og er gefin út af Alda Music. Arnar Ingi eða Young Nazareth vann með honum alla plötuna frá grunni til enda.

snny um lagið Model Home

„Family, Love, and Growth are themes that really haunted me as soon as we laid down the chords on this one. For some reason I just kept picturing my entire family tree and the stories I never got to hear from the grandparents that passed away before my birth. It feels like a generational gap that my parents bear the responsibility of bridging. It's a burden I can imagine feels more impossible having immigrated to an entirely different land and culture. I really wanted to tap into those feelings and this idea of finding love through that and starting a new branch of the family, while still rooted in the soil that makes up our lineage."

Platan hófst sem ljóð, fljótt breytist hún í stuttmynd og að lokum hans besta verkefni hans til þessa. Platan hefur verið í vinnslu síðustu 2 ár en það eru stór og spennandi plön í kringum útgáfuna framundan sem fólk fær að fylgjast með á næstu mánuðum segir snny.