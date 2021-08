Nóg af heimsklassa samherjum á stuttum fótboltaferli Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is 22-years old and has previously played with:



Ronaldo-Benzema-Bale at Real Madrid

Haaland-Sancho-Reus at Borussia Dortmund

Lukaku-Lautaro at Inter Milan



This season, he will play with:



Messi-Neymar-Mbappé-Di Maria at PSG.



What a life. pic.twitter.com/hddImKEZos