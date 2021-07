Kraftaverk að Ásgeir hafi lifað af skelfilegt bílslys í æsku

Sunday drive like we always used to do

Parked the car in the panoramic view

I stayed inside while you photographed the lake

Pretending to drive I pulled the parking brake

Felt like time was standing still

The sun was pouring on the hill

And I’m weightless in the air

Floating far away from here

The tires turn and slowly crush the ground

I still hear the terrifying sound

I search for help and meet my mother’s eyes

And she stares back completely paralysed

Felt like time was standing still

The sun was pouring on the hill

And I’m weightless in the air

Floating far away from here

Suddenly the wreck is lying flat

Pull myself through the shattered window glass

An avalanche is running through my head

Body bruised, and my clothes are painted red

Felt like time was standing still

The sun was pouring on the hill

And I’m weightless in the air

Floating far away from here