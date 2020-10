Íslensku strákarnir fengu hrós fyrir falleg kveðjuorð

View this post on Instagram

2018 is the year I joined @aalesundsfk, I will remember that for a long time. I was there for almost 3 years and the club will stay in my heart. Now for me it s time to move on and take a step forward and move to Brescia. I want to thank all the fans, staff, training staff and of course my teammates. Because of you I was able to be a better person and progress as a football player. We have had some ups and downs and that s football. I want to wish Ålesund all the best in the next years and hopefully you will be in Eliteserien in the next years because that is where you belong.