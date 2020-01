Arftaki Jon Ola Sand er sænskur rithöfundur

View this post on Instagram

17 years ago, after the 9/11 attacks, in my NYC apartment, I made my first attempts in English to write this novel. Today on the night of #midterms2018 I hold it my hand, brilliantly translated from Swedish by Peter Sean Woltemade. Humbled by the twists and turns of my life and the world around us I feel eternally grateful for this moment and to those who have supported me along the way. #amazoncrossing #amazon #thrillerbooks #adreamcometrue #midterms2018 #russia #dontforgettovote