Þriðja plata Of Monsters and Men komin út
Hljómsveitin úr Garðabænum, Of Monsters and Men, sem sigraði Músiktilraunir árið 2010 og hefur síðan gert góða hluti erlendis jafnt sem hér heima, hefur gefið út sína þriðju breiðskífu.
Hljómsveitarmeðlimir greindu frá tíðindunum á Instagram síðu sveitarinnar. Í færslunni segir að platan, sem ber nafnið Fever Dream, hafi verið samin og tekin upp hérlendis.
We are so excited to share with you our third album ‘FEVER DREAM’. The album was written and recorded in Iceland. Over the last few years we’ve been slowly but steadily building our own studio. Having that place to ourselves gave us the time and space to be creative and expand on our sound and get lost in our own little world. The album is heavily influenced by being open to changes and unafraid of expressing yourself. We set out to explore the different ways we could go about writing and arranging these songs, playing around with different instruments and techniques along the way such as synths, sampling and extensive vocal arrangements which led us to a new and exciting place sonically. We set out to embrace the chaos that comes along with creating and focused on making this album feel light and fun. It’s about yearning for something greater, feeling content in your loneliness, embracing your vulnerability and wanting to feel present in a moment. Art by Nonni @jonsaemundurView this post on Instagram
Síðust ár höfum við, hægt og bítandi, komið okkur upp okkar eigin hljóðveri. Að hafa sérstakt pláss veitir okkur tækifæri til þess að virkja sköpunargáfuna og gleyma okkur í okkar eigin heimi,“ skrifa OMAM.
„Platan fjallar um að vilja eitthvað meira, sætta sig við einmanaleikann, fagna viðkvæmni og vilja vinna fyrir sér í núinu,“ skrifa þau Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir, Ragnar Þórhallsson, Brynjar Leifsson, Kristján Páll Kristjánsson og Arnar Rósenkranz Hilmarsson, hljómsveitarmeðlimir Of Monsters and Men.
Plötuna má heyra til að mynda á Spotify og hér að neðan.