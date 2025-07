Germany v Poland - UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Group C St.Gallen, Switzerland - July 4: Jule Brand of Germany looks on during the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Group C match between Germany and Poland at St.Gallen Arena on July 4, 2025 in St.Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)