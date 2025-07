🚨⚪️ BREAKING: Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham, here we go! Deal in place for £55m from West Ham.



Kudus only wanted #THFC and he will now sign 6 year contract at Tottenham.



Medical tests booked for Kudus in London on Thursday then all signed, as @David_Ornstein reports. pic.twitter.com/htBP3bOCg0