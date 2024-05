Rodri kemur ekki til greina en Spánn á bestu stjórana

Rodri has the same number of defeats as Player of the Season nominations in the Premier League this season (0). 🤪



He's the only player with:



◉ 20+ shots on target

◉ 20+ chances created

◉ 20+ aerial duels won

◉ 20+ take-ons completed

◉ 20+ tackles made

◉ 20+ interceptions… pic.twitter.com/Kj9MiPCIuN