The man who would be king

In a democracy, the relationship between the media, politicians, and the public is a delicate balance that ensures accountability and transparency in governance. However, recent events surrounding newly seated (but not elected) Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson have highlighted a glaring failure in this system.

Despite his well-documented history of corruption and nepotism, both the media and politicians have fallen short in their duty to hold him accountable, leaving the public disillusioned and disenfranchised once again.

Benediktsson's ascension to the role of Prime Minister has been met with widespread opposition from the public. His track record, marred by allegations of corruption and nepotism, should have been a red flag for both the media and political watchdogs. However, their failure to scrutinize his past effectively has allowed him to casually assume the highest office in the country again, in spite of, and with a defiant middle finger to his past mis-deeds or any semblance of accountability.

The Prime Minister's penchant for blocking critics on social media is indicative of his aversion to accountability. By silencing dissenting voices, he effectively shields himself from criticism and undermines the principles of democracy. This tactic not only stifles public discourse but also serves to consolidate his power unchecked.

Furthermore, Benediktsson's brazen desire to strip workers of union protections in favor of his family and friends' business interests is deeply concerning. It exposes a blatant disregard for the welfare of the working class and underscores his commitment to advancing personal agendas at the expense of the common good. It is for good reason that the prime minister and his inner circle of family and friends are known as „the octopus“ as they have demonstrated again and again to have their tentacles buried deep into every single (profitable) aspect of Icelandic society.

His involvement in the Panama Papers scandal, coupled with his illegal sale of Íslandsbanki to his own father at a discounted rate, are stains on his political record that cannot be ignored. The revelations from the Panama Papers, which implicated Benediktsson in offshore tax evasion, raise serious questions about his integrity and commitment to ethical governance. Furthermore, the illicit sale of Íslandsbanki to his father not only underscores his willingness to abuse his position for personal gain but also highlights a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

In a fair and just society, these two transgressions alone should have been enough to send an elected official into hiding with his ill-gotten gains, living fat from the profits but with enough of a sense of shame not to seek a position of power again.

For someone to „fail upwards“ from that point into the seat of the Prime Minister is (should be) a mark of shame for everybody who allowed such a thing to happen. For the media, for politicians and for everbody who has ever enabled, apologised and equivocated for Bjarni Ben.

In a digital age where grassroots movements can mobilize with unprecedented speed and efficacy, an online petition has emerged as a potent symbol of public discontent. Over 40,000 individuals have added their signatures to a petition expressing vehement opposition to the Prime Ministers leadership. This significant display of dissent underscores the depth of public outrage and serves as a stark reminder of the disconnect between the government and the governed.

Despite this overwhelming outcry, Benediktsson remains entrenched in power, further highlighting the inadequacies of the current mechanisms for holding leaders accountable.

In the face of such widespread condemnation and palpable public anger, his continued hold on power is an affront to the very principles of democracy. If he genuinely believes he enjoys the support of the people, then he should have the courage to call for an immediate election. Anything less than this is nothing short of abject cowardice. The refusal to heed the voices of over 40,000 citizens who have unequivocally expressed their opposition to his leadership is a damning indictment of Benediktsson's commitment to democratic values.

His tenure is further marred by the alarming agenda of his party, which has openly articulated its intention to privatize the entire country. This brazen ambition represents a stark betrayal of the most vulnerable members of society, as it effectively throws the poor to the wolves of capitalism in a ruthless pursuit of self-enrichment. The audacious plan to dismantle essential public services and hand them over to profit-driven entities is a grave threat to the well-being of the nation and its citizens. Such reckless policies serve only to exacerbate inequality and deepen the divide between the haves and the have-nots, while lining the pockets of Benediktsson and his cohorts.

In light of his history of financial crimes and corruption scandals, If he is determined to remain in his seat, it is imperative that he undergoes complete and transparent financial disclosure for the entirety of his political career and beyond.

The public has a fundamental right to know the sources and destinations of his wealth, especially given his past transgressions. Without full transparency, Benediktsson's continued presence in office only serves to perpetuate a culture of impunity and erode public trust in the political establishment. It is high time for him to come clean and be held accountable for his financial dealings, ensuring that the interests of the people are safeguarded above all else. That should include any and all conflicts of interest, any and all offshore financial accounts, and present business entanglements. These should all be laid bare and made public for all to see. If he has nothing to hide, then there should be no reason why the Prime Minister should be unwilling to do this.

This serves as a bold challenge to the media to uphold its duty to the public and confront his flagrant abuses of power. In the face of his cowardly tactic of blocking critics on social media, it falls upon the media to act as the voice of the people and hold Benediktsson accountable for his actions. By publishing this article, the media can shine a light on the truth and provide a platform for the voices of those silenced by Benediktsson's authoritarian tactics.

I myself will be sharing this article as widely as I am able, both within Iceland and to overseas publications.

For far too long, figures like Bjarni Ben have gotten a free pass from the wider media, with little more than brief headlines about his tenure, skating completely over such scandals which would shake the foundations of other democracies.

I intend to make my voice heard. And I intend for Bjarni Benediktsson to hear it.'

The author is a manufactoring worker.



