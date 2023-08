Megan Rapinoe leggur landsliðsskóna á hilluna í lok næsta mánaðar

RAPINOE FAREWELL GAME 🇺🇸



USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe will pull on a US jersey one final time at a farewell match in Chicago on September 24th against South Africa. Pinoe will be honored pre-match to celebrate her remarkable career & for passing the 200-cap mark in July. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/MsVdouV1KK