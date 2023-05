Meistararnir í fyrra svindluðu og missa titilinn

Major story coming out of Belarus, where champions Shakhtyor Soligorsk have been deducted 30 points (& 20 for next season) and stripped of the 2022 title due to match-fixing.



Fellow BPL clubs Energetik-BGU & Belshina Bobruisk have been sanctioned too.



Source: @BELPOD2 pic.twitter.com/aw3pofb8mx