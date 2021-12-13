Golden Globes tilnefningarnar tilkynntar

Það vakti athygli að Roy fjölskyldan í Succession náði sér nánast öll í tilnefningu og þættirnir eru líka tilnefndir sem besta dramaþáttaröðin. Brian Cox og Jeremy Strong, sem leika feðgana Logan og Kendall, eru báðir tilnefndir fyrir leik í aðalhlutverki. Sarah Snook og Kieran Culkin eru tilnefnd fyrir leik í aukahlutverki en þau leika systkinin Shiv og Roman.
The Morning Show hlýtur fjórar tilnefningar, fyrir besta dramaþáttinn og einnig fengu leikararnir Jennifer Aniston, Mark Duplass og Billy Crudup öll tilnefningar fyrir sín hlutverk.
Kvikmyndin Don't Look Up er tilnefnd sem besta gamanmyndin og fyrir besta handritið. Jennifer Lawrene og Leonardo DiCaprio eru tilnefnd sem bestu leikarar í aðalhlutverkum. Kvikmyndin West Side Story fær fjórar tilnefningar, þar á meðal fyrir bestu leikstjórn sem var í höndum Steven Spielberg.
Gamanþættirnir Only Murders in the Building fengu þrjár tilnefningar og þar fengu bæði Martin Short og Steve Martin tilnefningu fyrir hlutverk sín í þáttunum. Jason Sudekeis, Hannah Waddingham og Brett Goldstein eru tilnefnd fyrir Ted Lasso og þættirnir eru einnig tilnefnir í flokki gamanþátta. Netflix þættirnir Squid Game nældu sér í þrjár tilnefningar.
Jessica Chastain, Omar Sy, Kate Winslet og Andrew Garfield eru líka á meðal tilnefndra í þetta skiptið en lista yfir allar tilnefningarnar má sjá á listanum hér fyrir neðan og á vef Golden Globes verðlaunanna.
Best television series — musical or comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
- Cyrano
- Don't Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick... Boom!
- West Side Story
Best actor in a television series — drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Best television series — drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actress in a television series — drama
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best actress in a motion picture — drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- ,Nicole KidmanBeing the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best motion picture — drama
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villenueve, Dune
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best screenplay — motion picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best actor in a motion picture — drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original score
- The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
- Encanto, Germaine Franco
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
- Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
- Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best miniseries or television film
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best motion picture — foreign language
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
Best motion picture — animated
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best original song
- King Richard, "Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas"— Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Belfast, "Down to Joy" — Van Morrison
- Respect, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
- No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell