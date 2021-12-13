Golden Globes tilnefningarnar tilkynntar

Það vakti athygli að Roy fjölskyldan í Succession náði sér nánast öll í tilnefningu og þættirnir eru líka tilnefndir sem besta dramaþáttaröðin. Brian Cox og Jeremy Strong, sem leika feðgana Logan og Kendall, eru báðir tilnefndir fyrir leik í aðalhlutverki. Sarah Snook og Kieran Culkin eru tilnefnd fyrir leik í aukahlutverki en þau leika systkinin Shiv og Roman.

The Morning Show hlýtur fjórar tilnefningar, fyrir besta dramaþáttinn og einnig fengu leikararnir Jennifer Aniston, Mark Duplass og Billy Crudup öll tilnefningar fyrir sín hlutverk.

Kvikmyndin Don't Look Up er tilnefnd sem besta gamanmyndin og fyrir besta handritið. Jennifer Lawrene og Leonardo DiCaprio eru tilnefnd sem bestu leikarar í aðalhlutverkum. Kvikmyndin West Side Story fær fjórar tilnefningar, þar á meðal fyrir bestu leikstjórn sem var í höndum Steven Spielberg.

Gamanþættirnir Only Murders in the Building fengu þrjár tilnefningar og þar fengu bæði Martin Short og Steve Martin tilnefningu fyrir hlutverk sín í þáttunum. Jason Sudekeis, Hannah Waddingham og Brett Goldstein eru tilnefnd fyrir Ted Lasso og þættirnir eru einnig tilnefnir í flokki gamanþátta. Netflix þættirnir Squid Game nældu sér í þrjár tilnefningar.

Jessica Chastain, Omar Sy, Kate Winslet og Andrew Garfield eru líka á meðal tilnefndra í þetta skiptið en lista yfir allar tilnefningarnar má sjá á listanum hér fyrir neðan og á vef Golden Globes verðlaunanna.