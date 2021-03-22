Missum ekki dampinn

Síðastliðið ár hefur verið lærdómsríkt fyrir alþjóð, nýjar kringumstæður hafa skapast sem okkur ber að aðlagast. Þar má nefna nýtt starfs- og námsumhverfi sem nú er að mestu leyti komið í rafrænt form með fjarbúnaði. Kennsla hefur að mestu leyti flust yfir á fjarbúnað síðastliðið ár, en nú stöndum við frammi fyrir því að geta mætt aftur í kennslustofur. Því liggja áhyggjur mínar einna helst í því að þær framfarir í fjarkennslu muni tapast, strax hefur borið á að kennarar noti búnaðinn minna um leið og tækifæri gefst.

Ég tel það mikilvægt að viðhalda og þróa áfram þessa kennsluaðferð, ekki aðeins fyrir þá nemendur sem eru í þeim aðstæðum að komast ekki í kennslustund, heldur einnig til að bæta vendikennslu sem hefur verið mikið í umræðunni síðustu ár. Vendikennsla felst í því að kennarar taki upp fyrirlestra sem nemendur horfa á áður en þeir mæta í tíma, en með þeim hætti eru nemendur betur undirbúnir fyrir hópavinnu og umræður. Þessi aðferð veitir kennurum einnig aukið frelsi til að skipuleggja betur sína vinnu og nýta betur þann tíma sem þeir hafa í kennslustund.

Með áframhaldandi og bættri fjarkennslu getum við einnig skapað möguleika fyrir nemendur utan að landi, sem annars hefðu ekki haft tök á því að fara í háskólanám, að koma í HÍ. Staðkennsla heftir möguleika nemenda og er ekki á allra færi fjárhagslega að flytjast búferlum til Reykjavíkur með tilheyrandi kostnaði og raski. Fjarkennsla hefur einnig bætt lífsskilyrði fjölskyldufólks og þeirra sem þurfa að vinna með námi til þess að ná endum saman, en það er á allra vitund að námslán duga skammt fyrir framfærslu og foreldrar í námi eru líklegri til að falla út eða geta ekki mætt í tíma vegna barna sinna.

Ég tel að aukin fjarkennsla sé í takt við HÍ21 stefnuna og jafnréttisáætlun HÍ, þar er helsta áhersluatriði háskólans að bæta kennsluhætti og jöfnuð nemenda. Því er við hæfi að Háskóli Íslands haldi áfram því góða starfi sem hann hefur unnið í fjarkennslu og þrói hana enn frekar.

Höfundur er nemi í sagnfræði og skipar 1. sæti á lista Vöku á hugvísindasviði fyrir stúdentaráðskosningar Háskóla Íslands 2021.

We must keep going

The previous year has been informative for the whole nation. New circumstances have been created that we have to adjust to. We can name things like new job and learning surroundings that have now mostly been transferred to an electronic platform. Teaching has been mostly remote this last year but we will soon have the option to show up again for on-site teaching. I, however, worry that all the progress that we have made in distance teaching will be lost. It seems apparent that teachers will likely start to lessen the usage of distance teaching as soon as possible.

I believe it is important to maintain and develop this teaching method. Not only for students that can not make it to the classroom but also to improve the flipped classroom situation that has been talked about a lot this past year. A flipped classroom means that the teacher records the lecture for the students before they show up to class. That way the students are more prepared for group work and discussions, as opposed to in-class lectures. This method allows the teacher to have more freedom to organize their work and to make better use of the time they have during the class.

With continued and improved distance teaching we can open the option for students that live in the countryside to have the option of studying at the university. On-site teaching limits the options that students have and it is not financially feasible for everybody to move to Reykjavík, with all the costs and trouble that entails. Distance teaching has also improved the lives of families and those that have to work during their studies to make ends meet, as everyone knows that student loans are not good enough to support oneself and that parents that are studying are more likely to drop out or not be able to show up for class due to taking care of their children.

I think that increased distance teaching is in accordance with the UI21 direction and the UI equality programme where the main issues are to improve the teaching methods and the equality of students. Therefore, it is appropriate that the University of Iceland continues the good work it has already done in distance teaching and continues to develop it further.

Þórólfur is studying history and is in 1st place on Vaka’s list on the School of Humanities for the student council elections at the University of Iceland 2020.