Ronaldo rauf hundrað marka múrinn og Frakkar unnu Króata

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th international goal - has now scored for Portugal in 17 successive calendar years

2004 7

2005 2

2006 6

2007 5

2008 1

2009 1

2010 3

2011 7

2012 5

2013 10

2014 5

2015 3

2016 13

2017 11

2018 6

2019 14

2020 1 pic.twitter.com/glhDClD82q