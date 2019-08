Mynd af skælbrosandi Trump með munaðarleysingja vekur reiði

I am genuinely confused and horrified by this image. Am I taking this the wrong way? Why is Trump and Melania posing, GRINNING, and giving a thumbs up with the infant who's parents were murdered by the shooter in El Paso. Seriously… WTH is going on? pic.twitter.com/0YA2hIQeP3

This is a photo of Trump grinning while Melania holds a baby orphaned by the shooting. A baby who was taken from home and forced to serve as a prop at a photo-op for the very monster whose hate killed her/his parents.



I would need 280,000 characters to say how furious I am. pic.twitter.com/4umSc9BQHu