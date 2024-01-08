Oppenheimer hlaut einnig verðlaun fyrir bestu tónlistina auk þess sem Christopher Nolan landaði verðlaununum sem besti leikstjóri.
Barbie, ein vinsælasta mynd síðasta árs var tilnefnd í níu flokkum en hlaut aðeins tvenn verðlaun, fyrir bestu frammistöðuna í miðasölu, sem er nýr verðlaunaflokkur og fyrir besta frumsamda lagið – What Was I Made For? – sem samið er af Billie Eilish og bróður hennar.
Á Golden Globe-hátíðinni er einnig verðlaunað fyrir sjónvarpsseríur og þætti og þar bara Succession höfuð og herðar yfir aðra þætti. Þáttaröðin, sem lauk göngu sinni á síðasta ári, hreppti fern verðlaun.
Kvikmyndirnar Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers og Poor Things hlutu allar tvenn verðlaun hver og þá hlaut Killers of the Flower Moon, mynd Martin Scorcese, ein.
Að neðan má sjá sigurvegara í öllum flokkum, auk þeirra sem voru tilnefndir.
Besta dramamynd
- Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Besta mynd í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda
- Poor Things
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
Besti leikstjóri
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Besta leikkona í dramamynd
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Besti leikari í dramamynd
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Besta leikkona í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman - May December
- Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
Besti leikari í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
- Matt Damon - Air
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Besta leikkona í aukahlutverki
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Besti leikari í aukahlutverki
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Besta handrit
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things - Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives - Celine Song
Besta frumsamda tínlist
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Besta frumsamda lag
- What Was I Made For? úr Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell
- Addicted to Romance úr She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen
- Dance The Night úr Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- I'm Just Ken úr Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Peaches úr The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- Road to Freedom úr Rustin - Lenny Kravitz
Besta teiknaða mynd
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Besta erlenda kvikmynd:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Besta kvikmyndaupplifunin og miðasala
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Besta uppistandari í sjónvarpi
- Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah - revor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Besta sjónvarpsþáttaröð - drama
- Succession
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Besta sjónvarpsþáttaröð – söngleikur eða gamanþáttur
- The Bear
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons In Chemistry
Besta leikkona í sjónvarpsþáttum – drama
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Emma Stone - The Curse
Besti leikari í sjónvarpsþáttum – drama
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Dominic West - The Crown
Besta leikkona í sjónvarpsþáttum – söngleik eða gamanþáttum
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Besti leikari í sjónvarpsþáttum – söngleik eða gamanþáttum
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Besta leikkona í stuttri sjónvarpsþáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd
- Ali Wong - Beef
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Besti leikari í stuttri sjónvarpsþáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd
- Steven Yeun - Beef
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Besta leikkona í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpi
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Abby Elliott - The Bear
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Besti leikari í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpi
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession