Oppenheimer hlaut einnig verðlaun fyrir bestu tónlistina auk þess sem Christopher Nolan landaði verðlaununum sem besti leikstjóri.

Barbie, ein vinsælasta mynd síðasta árs var tilnefnd í níu flokkum en hlaut aðeins tvenn verðlaun, fyrir bestu frammistöðuna í miðasölu, sem er nýr verðlaunaflokkur og fyrir besta frumsamda lagið – What Was I Made For? – sem samið er af Billie Eilish og bróður hennar.

Á Golden Globe-hátíðinni er einnig verðlaunað fyrir sjónvarpsseríur og þætti og þar bara Succession höfuð og herðar yfir aðra þætti. Þáttaröðin, sem lauk göngu sinni á síðasta ári, hreppti fern verðlaun.

Kvikmyndirnar Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers og Poor Things hlutu allar tvenn verðlaun hver og þá hlaut Killers of the Flower Moon, mynd Martin Scorcese, ein.

Að neðan má sjá sigurvegara í öllum flokkum, auk þeirra sem voru tilnefndir.

Emma Stone vann verðlaun fyrir leik sinn í myndinni Poor Things. EPA

Besta dramamynd

Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Besta mynd í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda

Poor Things

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Besti leikstjóri

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Besta leikkona í dramamynd

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Annette Bening - Nyad

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Besti leikari í dramamynd

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Besta leikkona í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Systkinin Finneas O'Connell og Billie Eilish unnu verðlaun fyrir besta frumsamda lag. EPA

Besti leikari í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Besta leikkona í aukahlutverki

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Besta handrit

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives - Celine Song

Oppenheimer-leikararnir Cillian Murphy og Robert Downey Jr. EPA

Besta frumsamda tínlist

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Besta frumsamda lag

What Was I Made For? úr Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell

Addicted to Romance úr She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen

Dance The Night úr Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

I'm Just Ken úr Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Peaches úr The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom úr Rustin - Lenny Kravitz

Besta teiknaða mynd

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Besta erlenda kvikmynd:

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Besta kvikmyndaupplifunin og miðasala

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Besta uppistandari í sjónvarpi

Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah - revor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Succession-leikararnir Matthew Macfayden, Sarah Snook og Kieran Culkin eftir að hafa öll hreppt verðlaun í sínum flokki. EÐA

Besta sjónvarpsþáttaröð - drama

Succession

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Besta sjónvarpsþáttaröð – söngleikur eða gamanþáttur

The Bear

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry

Besta leikkona í sjónvarpsþáttum – drama

Sarah Snook - Succession

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Besti leikari í sjónvarpsþáttum – drama

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Besta leikkona í sjónvarpsþáttum – söngleik eða gamanþáttum

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Besti leikari í sjónvarpsþáttum – söngleik eða gamanþáttum

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Besta leikkona í stuttri sjónvarpsþáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd

Ali Wong - Beef

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Besti leikari í stuttri sjónvarpsþáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd

Steven Yeun - Beef

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Besta leikkona í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpi

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpi