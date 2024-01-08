Lífið

Oppen­heimer hlaut flest verð­laun á Golden Globe-há­tíðinni

Atli Ísleifsson skrifar
Oppenheimer og Succion voru stóru sigurvegarar Golden Globe-verðlaunahátíðarinnar.
Golden Globe-verðlaunahátíðin fór fram í Kalíforníu í gær og var það stórmyndin Oppenheimer sem hreppti flest verðlaun að þessu sinni, fimm talsins. Myndin hlaut meðal annars verðlaun sem besta dramamyndin, besta leikara í aðalhlutverki og besta leikara í aukahlutverki, en þer er um að ræða þá Cillian Murphy og Robert Downey Jr.

Oppenheimer hlaut einnig verðlaun fyrir bestu tónlistina auk þess sem Christopher Nolan landaði verðlaununum sem besti leikstjóri.

Barbie, ein vinsælasta mynd síðasta árs var tilnefnd í níu flokkum en hlaut aðeins tvenn verðlaun, fyrir bestu frammistöðuna í miðasölu, sem er nýr verðlaunaflokkur og fyrir besta frumsamda lagið – What Was I Made For? – sem samið er af Billie Eilish og bróður hennar.

Á Golden Globe-hátíðinni er einnig verðlaunað fyrir sjónvarpsseríur og þætti og þar bara Succession höfuð og herðar yfir aðra þætti. Þáttaröðin, sem lauk göngu sinni á síðasta ári, hreppti fern verðlaun.

Kvikmyndirnar Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers og Poor Things hlutu allar tvenn verðlaun hver og þá hlaut Killers of the Flower Moon, mynd Martin Scorcese, ein.

Að neðan má sjá sigurvegara í öllum flokkum, auk þeirra sem voru tilnefndir.

Besta dramamynd

  • Oppenheimer
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest

Besta mynd í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda

  • Poor Things
  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December

Besti leikstjóri

  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig - Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song - Past Lives
Besta leikkona í dramamynd

  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Annette Bening - Nyad
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee - Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Besti leikari í dramamynd

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
  • Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Besta leikkona í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda

  • Emma Stone - Poor Things
  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman - May December
  • Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
Besti leikari í flokki söngleikja eða gamanmynda

  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
  • Matt Damon - Air
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Besta leikkona í aukahlutverki

  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Julianne Moore - May December
  • Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki

  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Charles Melton - May December
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Besta handrit

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
  • Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • Poor Things - Tony McNamara
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • Past Lives - Celine Song
Besta frumsamda tínlist

  • Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
  • Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
  • Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
  • Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Besta frumsamda lag

  • What Was I Made For? úr Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell
  • Addicted to Romance úr She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen
  • Dance The Night úr Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
  • I'm Just Ken úr Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • Peaches úr The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • Road to Freedom úr Rustin - Lenny Kravitz

Besta teiknaða mynd

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Besta erlenda kvikmynd:

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Besta kvikmyndaupplifunin og miðasala

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Besta uppistandari í sjónvarpi

  • Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
  • Trevor Noah - revor Noah: Where Was I
  • Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
  • Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
  • Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Besta sjónvarpsþáttaröð - drama

  • Succession
  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show

Besta sjónvarpsþáttaröð – söngleikur eða gamanþáttur

  • The Bear
  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Beef
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons In Chemistry

Besta leikkona í sjónvarpsþáttum – drama

  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Helen Mirren - 1923
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown
  • Emma Stone - The Curse

Besti leikari í sjónvarpsþáttum – drama

  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession
  • Dominic West - The Crown

Besta leikkona í sjónvarpsþáttum – söngleik eða gamanþáttum

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Besti leikari í sjónvarpsþáttum – söngleik eða gamanþáttum

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Besta leikkona í stuttri sjónvarpsþáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd

  • Ali Wong - Beef
  • Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry
  • Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
  • Juno Temple - Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Besti leikari í stuttri sjónvarpsþáttaröð eða sjónvarpskvikmynd

  • Steven Yeun - Beef
  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Jon Hamm - Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
  • David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Besta leikkona í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpi

  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
  • Abby Elliott - The Bear
  • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpi

  • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • James Marsden - Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
  • Alan Ruck - Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
