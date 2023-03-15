Trúir þú á réttlæti?

Skrásetningagjöldin hafa mikið verið í umræðunni upp á síðkastið, þá sér í lagi vegna beiðni rektora opinberu háskólanna til háskólamálaráðherra um heimild til hækkunar á skrásetningargjöldum úr 75.000 kr. í 95.000. Röskva leggst alfarið gegn hækkun á skrásetningargjaldinu og hefur barist fyrir lækkun eða afnámi þess. Við fengum það staðfest á síðastliðinni önn með úrskurði að háskólinn hafi ekki farið rétt að við útreikning og innheimtu á skrásetningargjöldum. Skrásetningargjaldið er þegar nokkuð íþyngjandi og íslenskir stúdentar bera langtum þyngstu byrðina á Norðurlöndum. Í Noregi eru sambærileg gjöld til staðar en þau nema í það mesta um 22.000 krónur, íslenskir stúdentar eru þannig í minnsta lagi að borga 340% hærri skrásetningargjöld en norskir stúdentar.

Í fyrstu bók Ríkisins eftir Platón lendir Sókrates á spjalli við harðan nagla að nafni Þrasýmakkos. Þrasýmakkos sækir hart að Sókratesi og segir að réttlæti sé ávallt það sem komi hinum sterka vel, skítt með allt sanngirnishjal! Erkiöðlingurinn Sókrates svarar þó fyrir sig og segir réttlæti aldrei geta verið neikvætt fyrirbæri sem eykur hag eins á kostnað annars, réttlæti hlýtur eðli sínu samkvæmt að vera sanngjarnt og því að bæta hag allra. Það kann að vera að hækkun skrásetningargjalda komi sér vel fyrir fjárhagsáætlanir háskólans en hagur einstakra stúdenta rýrist þess í stað, sér í lagi ef skrásetningargjaldinu er ekki ráðstafað á lögbundinn hátt. Það að hækka skrásetningargjaldið til að rétta úr fjárhagskútnum myndi þannig eflaust falla vel að geði Þrasýmakkosar! En er það hlutverk háskólans að gera það sem er fjárhagslega hentugt á kostnað stúdenta? Höldum því til haga að téð hækkun skrásetningargjalda myndi auka heildartekjur háskólans um 1% en þyngja greiðslubyrði stúdenta um 27%, það liggur augum uppi að hækkunin er ekki réttlát stúdentum.

Röskva berst fyrir jafnrétti allra til náms. Það er og hefur alltaf verið helsta baráttumál Röskvu. Við þurfum þitt umboð til að halda áfram að veita háskólayfirvöldum og stjórnvöldum aðhald. Trúir þú á réttlæti?

Do you believe in justice?

The registration fee has been the focal point in recent discourse, especially due to rectors of official universities requesting permission from the Minister of Higher Education to raise the registration fee from 75,000kr to 95,000kr. Röskva is completely against increasing the registration fee and has fought for its reduction or abolition. Last semester it was confirmed by a verdict that the university had made a mistake regarding calculations and collection of the registration fee. The fee is already burdensome and Icelandic students bear the brunt of it in comparison to the Nordic countries. Students in Norway have similar fees but they do not exceed 22,000kr, which means that the fee Icelandic students pay is at the very least 340% higher than that of Norwegian students.

The first book of Plato’s Republic features a discussion between Socrates and the fanatic traditionalist, Thrasymachus. Challenging Socrates, Thrasymachus claims that justice is nothing other than the advantage of the stronger, to hell with all this prattle about justice! The benevolent Socrates rises to the challenge and says that justice can not be a negative phenomenon which benefits one at the expense of another; justice is inherently fair and must therefore benefit everyone. While increasing the registration fee would benefit the university’s budget, it simultaneously would diminish the benefits of individual students, especially if the registration fee is not legally allocated. Raising the registration fee to fix the university’s finances would thus probably please Thrasymachus! But is it the University's role to do what is financially beneficial at the expense of students? The above-mentioned registration fee would increase the total income of the university by 1% while students’ financial burden would grow by 27%. It should be crystal clear that increasing the registration fee is unjust.

Röskva fights for people's equal right to education; it is and has always been Röskva’s primary agenda. We need your vote to continue to supervise the university magistrate and government authorities. Do you believe in justice?

