🚨 PL has received all documents for British record €121m transfer of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea. 1st tranche €34m then 5 more. 8.5yr deal. Flies to London on Weds. #SLBenfica begged 22yo to stay but finally agreed exit ~2130 during game #CFC https://t.co/JHRo8nkh2r