Three minutes into the second half and we've had two goals in Fleetwood!



Joey Barton's side pulled one back but Alex Iwobi restored Everton's two goal lead straight after.



Follow #CarabaoCup live



https://t.co/ao4wJPVn4P

https://t.co/I7oMsVfHWi pic.twitter.com/PjNexjtTJo