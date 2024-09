The cousin duo of Toni Fernandez (16y, 1 month and 23 days) and Guille Fernandez (16y, 2 months and 20 days) both scored for Barça Atlétic yesterday



Toni became the youngest ever scorer in Barça Atlétic history, while Guille became the third youngest one.



