🚨⚪️ Understand Real Madrid have just activated the buy option from Espanyol for Joselu, worth €1.5m.



↪️🇶🇦 Real Madrid will formally sell Joselu to Qatari side Al Gharafa for the same price.



Joselu will sign two year deal with option at Al Gharafa, as exclusively revealed. pic.twitter.com/wHa76CvaFc