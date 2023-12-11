Lífið

Bar­bie og Succession með flestar til­nefningar til Golden Globe

Bjarki Sigurðsson skrifar
Ryan Gosling og Margot Robbie eru bæði tilnefnd til Golden Globe-verðlaunanna fyrir leik sinn í Barbie.
Ryan Gosling og Margot Robbie eru bæði tilnefnd til Golden Globe-verðlaunanna fyrir leik sinn í Barbie. Getty/Neil Mockford

Kvikmyndin Barbie er með níu tilnefningar til Golden Globe-verðlaunanna, mest allra kvikmynda. Sú þáttaröð sem fékk flestar tilnefningar er Succession, einnig með níu.  

Hin kvikmyndin í Barbenheimer-tvíeykinu, Oppenheimer, fékk átta tilnefningar og Killers of the Flower Moon og Poor Thing fengu sjö tilnefningar. 

Verðlaunin verða afhent í Kaliforníu í Bandaríkjunum þann 7. janúar næstkomandi. Enginn Íslendingur er tilnefndur til verðlaunanna í ár.

Hér fyrir neðan má sjá allar tilnefningarnar. 

Besta dramamynd

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Besta grín- eða söngleikjamyndin

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Besti leikstjórinn

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Besta handritið

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Besti leikarinn í dramamynd

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Besta leikkonan í dramamynd

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Besta leikkonan í grín- eða gamanmynd

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Besti leikarinn í grín- eða gamanmynd

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Besti leikari í aukahlutverki

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Bestu dramaþættirnir

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Bestu gaman- eða söngleikjaþættirnir

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Besti leikarinn í dramaþáttum

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Besta leikkonan í dramaþáttum

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Besta leikkonan í gaman- eða söngleikjaþáttum

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Besti leikarinn í gaman- eða söngleikjaþáttum

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpsþáttum

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpsþáttum

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Besta leikna stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Besti leikarinn í stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Besta leikkonan í stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Besta tónlistin

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Besta erlenda myndin

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) — United States

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Besta frumsamda lag

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Besta teiknimyndin

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

“Elemental” (Disney)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Toho Co.)

“Wish” (Disney)

Besta uppistandið

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Mesta kvikmynda- og söluafrekið

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Hollywood Bíó og sjónvarp Golden Globe-verðlaunin


