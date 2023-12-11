Hin kvikmyndin í Barbenheimer-tvíeykinu, Oppenheimer, fékk átta tilnefningar og Killers of the Flower Moon og Poor Thing fengu sjö tilnefningar.
Verðlaunin verða afhent í Kaliforníu í Bandaríkjunum þann 7. janúar næstkomandi. Enginn Íslendingur er tilnefndur til verðlaunanna í ár.
Hér fyrir neðan má sjá allar tilnefningarnar.
Besta dramamynd
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“The Zone of Interest” (A24)
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Besta grín- eða söngleikjamyndin
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“May December” (Netflix)
“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Besti leikstjórinn
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Besta handritið
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Besti leikarinn í dramamynd
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
Besta leikkonan í dramamynd
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Besta leikkonan í grín- eða gamanmynd
Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
Natalie Portman – “May December”
Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
Emma Stone – “Poor Things”
Besti leikarinn í grín- eða gamanmynd
Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
Matt Damon — “Air”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Besti leikari í aukahlutverki
Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Bestu dramaþættirnir
“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Diplomat” (Netflix)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
“Succession” (HBO)
Bestu gaman- eða söngleikjaþættirnir
“The Bear” (FX)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Barry” (HBO)
Besti leikarinn í dramaþáttum
Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
Kieran Culkin — “Succession”
Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
Brian Cox — “Succession”
Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
Dominic West — “The Crown”
Besta leikkonan í dramaþáttum
Helen Mirren — “1923”
Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook — “Succession”
Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
Emma Stone — “The Curse”
Besta leikkonan í gaman- eða söngleikjaþáttum
Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning – “The Great”
Besti leikarinn í gaman- eða söngleikjaþáttum
Bill Hader — “Barry”
Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”
Besti leikarinn í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpsþáttum
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Besta leikkonan í aukahlutverki í sjónvarpsþáttum
Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”
Besta leikna stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp
“Beef”
“Lessons in Chemistry”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“All the Light We Cannot See”
“Fellow Travelers”
“Fargo”
Besti leikarinn í stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp
Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun — “Beef”
Besta leikkonan í stuttþáttaröð, safnritaröð eða kvikmynd gerð fyrir sjónvarp
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef”
Besta tónlistin
Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”
Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”
Besta erlenda myndin
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France
“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland
“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy
“Past Lives” (A24) — United States
“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain
“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom
Besta frumsamda lag
“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Besta teiknimyndin
“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
“Elemental” (Disney)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Suzume” (Toho Co.)
“Wish” (Disney)
Besta uppistandið
Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Mesta kvikmynda- og söluafrekið
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)