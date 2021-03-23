Reykjavík Grapevine

RVK Newscast #87: Volcano Updates & An Interview with The Search And Rescue Team

By Valur Grettisson
Reykjavík Newscast brings you the latest news from Iceland.
Reykjavík Newscast brings you the latest news from Iceland. Reykjavík Grapevine

We visited the starting point of a controversial hiking route close to the Blue Lagoon and spoke with a member of the Search & Rescue Team in Iceland (Landsbjörg).

Access to the volcano in Reykjanes peninsula was closed today due to gas pollution and bad weather. 

In other news, COVID-19 is again on the rise. Over 20 people were diagnosed with the virus after the weekend. Around one hundred were in quarantine when this report was filmed, but it is now around 300.

The post RVK Newscast #87: Volcano Updates & An Interview with The Search And Rescue Team appeared first on The Reykjavik Grapevine.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy Grapevine’s content and want to help it’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining the High Five Club.

You can also check out Grapevine’s shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Athugið. Vísir hvetur lesendur til að skiptast á skoðunum. Allar athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra er þær rita. Lesendur skulu halda sig við málefnalega og hófstillta umræðu og áskilur Vísir sér rétt til að fjarlægja ummæli og/eða umræðu sem fer út fyrir þau mörk. Vísir mun loka á aðgang þeirra sem tjá sig ekki undir eigin nafni eða gerast ítrekað brotlegir við ofangreindar umgengnisreglur.

Mest lesið


Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira


Mest lesið


Velkomin á Vísi. Þessi vefur notar vafrakökur. Sjá nánar.