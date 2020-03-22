Heilbrigðisstúdentar nútímans

Heilbrigðisvísindasvið – aðsetur heilbrigðisstarfsfólks framtíðarinnar. Hér eigum við að gleypa í okkur ótal kennslubækur og fræðigreinar, sanka að okkur allri mögulegri reynslu og hlusta á aragrúa allan af fyrirlestrum, áður en við erum loksins tilbúin að titla okkur sem heilbrigðisstarfsfólk.

Gleymum þó ekki að við erum ekki bara framtíðin, við erum líka hér og nú. Við erum háskólanemar, sem eyðum verulegum hluta af tíma okkar í námið. Það er því ekki annað hægt en að taka eftir hlutum sem mættu betur fara í tengslum við námið okkar. Hvort sem það er lærdómsaðstaða, vöruúrval í Hámu, fyrirkomulag endurtektarprófa eða það að Háskóli Íslands framkvæmi tanngreiningar á fylgdarlausum hælisleitendum, skiptir þetta allt máli og hefur áhrif á okkur. Ég kannast of vel við það að taka eftir einhverju sem má betur fara, kvarta við vini mína en láta mig svo bara hafa það. Því hvað á ég að gera í þessu? Hvað á ég að gera í aðgerðarleysi háskólans í loftslagsmálum? Hvernig á ég að hafa áhrif á ójafnrétti innan háskólans? Ég er jú bara háskólanemi.

Háskólanemar skipa einn stærsta hóp samfélagsins og við verðum því að geta krafist þess að hlustað sé á okkur og við tekin alvarlega. Því við erum ekkert bara háskólanemar. Við erum afl. Við erum afl, sem hefur tök á því að beita þrýstingi. Afl, með sterka rödd sem á ekki að vera hægt að leiða hjá sér. Röskva er búin að vera öflug í forustu þessarar baráttu síðastliðin þrjú ár og stúdentaráðsliðar Röskvu hafa ekki verið hræddir við að láta í sér heyra, vera róttækir og gagnrýna það sem samræmist ekki þeirra gildum. Það er svo mikilvægt að sú barátta haldi áfram.

Ætli það sé ekki það sem mig langar að sitji eftir hjá ykkur eftir þetta ávarp. Áminning um mikilvægi þess að vera svolítið frek. Hækka aðeins röddina þegar fólk lætur sem þau heyri ekki í okkur. Því við erum afl sem má ekki hunsa. Ég vona að þið treystið Röskvu og mér til að vera drifkraftur í þessu afli áfram.

Höfundur er oddviti framboðslista Röskvu á til Stúdentaráðs á heilbrigðisvísindasviði.

Health science students of the present

School of Health Sciences - the residence of future health-care workers. Here we are supposed to swallow countless textbooks and articles, collect as much experience as possible and listen to a slew of lectures, before we are finally ready to designate ourselves as health care workers.

Let’s not forget though that we are not just the future, we are also here and now. We are university students that spend a big part of our time studying. Therefore it is not possible to miss the things that could be better regarding our education. Whether it is study spaces, product selection in Háma, the arrangement of retake exams or the fact that the University of Icelands performs teeth analysis on unaccompanied refugees, this all matters and affects us. I know it all too well to notice something that could be better, complaining to my friends but then just tolerating it. What am I supposed to do about it? What am I supposed to do about the Universities inaction in climate matters? How can I affect inequality within the University? I’m just a university student.

University students make up one of the biggest groups in our society and we need to be able to demand that we are listened to and taken seriously. Because we are not just university students. We are a force. We are a force that can apply pressure. A force, with a strong voice that it should not be possible to ignore. Röskva has been powerful in the leadership of this fight for the last three years and Röskva’s members in the Student Council have been unafraid of letting themselves be heard, be radical and criticize things that don’t comply with their values. It is so important that the fight continues.

I suppose it’s that which I want to leave with you from this address. A reminder about the importance of being a little pushy. Raising your voice when people act like they don’t hear us. Because we are a force that can not be ignored. I hope that you will trust Röskva and me to continue to be an impetus of this force.

The author is Röskva's first place representative for the School of Health Sciences in the elections for the Student Council.