Prime Minister Reveals Plans To Write A Crime Novel

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has revealed that she is planning on branching out into the world of fiction writing, Fréttablaðið reports.

In an interview with RÚV last week, Katrín and best selling author Ragnar Jónsson talked about their planned collaboration, which they first discussed together back in January. Katrín told RÚV, “We’ve had one meeting about the novel we’re going to write together, which takes place in Reykjavík in 1986. But we’ve not discussed further, because I have been busy.” She continued, “I’m afraid Ragnar will write the book and I will just get the thanks.”

They haven’t revealed any more secrets about the novel, but Ragnar spoke as if it would be his next project after finishing the book he’s currently working on. However, due to the extra pressure placed on Katrín due to COVID-19, she is quick to state that we shouldn’t expect anything soon.

Iceland is well known for the huge amount of literature produced here, with around 1 in 10 Icelanders getting their own books published. The Prime Minister herself has a Master´s degree in Iclelandic Literature, with her thesis specialising in Icelandic crime stories.

