Lewis Hamilton vill að Mercedes-Benz hætti að nota leður

Performance is everything and it all begins with having the optimal fuel. If we want to feel good, have more energy and perform to our best, we need to have the right fuel in our bodies. I'm proud to be Exec Producer on @gamechangersmovie, alongside the legends @jamescameronofficial, @schwarzenegger, @jackiechan, @djokernole and @cp3. It's a revolutionary new documentary and I can't wait for you guys to see it this September. Tickets available now #thegamechangers #changeyourgame