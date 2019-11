What TI has done to us daughter is rape culture. it's the beginning of teaching black girls that they do not have agency over their own bodies. It's also teaching sexual shame and repressing desire. Now all her sexual engagements must be secretive. Shame + secrecy is violent. — Breya (@TheBlackLayers) November 6, 2019

Even if Deyjah wasn't 18 what TI is doing is a complete invasion of privacy. This ownership that men think they have over their daughter's bodies is disgusting and creepy as fuck. They'll do this while simultaneously patting their sons on the back for their sexual advances. — LAUREN S. (@Iaursen) November 6, 2019