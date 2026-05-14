Participation and Local Elections: A reflection from someone who cannot vote yet

*spanish below*

All people who have been living permanently in Iceland for three years will be able to vote in the upcoming municipal elections this Saturday. I arrived a year and a half ago, which means that on May 16 I will not be able to vote.

And yet, I feel deeply engaged by the local elections.

Perhaps because, as a feminist, I strongly believe in democracy and understand participation as an essential tool to build fairer societies. Perhaps also because for almost twenty years I served as a councilor in my municipality in Spain, which has given me first-hand knowledge that it is precisely at the local level where many of the decisions that support—or hinder—everyday life are made.

Municipal elections are not minor. In fact, they are the closest ones, as the people who will represent us will decide on the small things of daily life which, in the end, are everything. They determine who has the right to be at the center and who is left at the margins.

And this year I experience them from a new position: that of someone who cannot fully participate. I now know what it means to observe from the outside something that deeply matters. I now know what it feels like to be somewhat distant, even when you want to be close. I now know what it is to want to take part and still not be able to.

That is why I am writing these lines, because I have always defended that participation is not limited to the right to vote. It is also about what we do in our everyday lives and how we relate to the community and its institutions.

And there, for many foreign people, the path is not easy. Not because they do not want to participate, but because the conditions do not always allow it. Lack of information about community activities, language barriers, lack of time… life sometimes weighs heavily, as one must adapt while facing structural barriers. And there is also a political responsibility in that.

And yet, it is precisely this everyday life that municipal elections are about. They are not distant elections: they are concrete decisions about how we are going to live. About the policies that will shape our days over the next four years. About the services we use, the care we receive and provide, the spaces we inhabit. About that place that, little by little, we try to call home.

This text also arises from my involvement with the project W.O.M.E.N sem kjósa (W.O.M.E.N. who vote), and it is not our role to tell anyone who to vote for. But one thing can be said very clearly: not all political projects are the same. That’swhy we have organized different meetings across the country: to raise awareness about the electoral system, hold meetings with candidates, and create connections between residents of foreign origin and their future representatives. These meetings are about us learning about them, as much as about them learning about us.

That is why I invite you to look closely at what different parties propose. What they understand as the common good. The place they give to care, equality, inclusion, and to those who come from outside. To those who, like me, are still learning to belong and want to know whether our barriers are acknowledged or ignored, and what kind of community they aim to build.

Because voting is not just choosing an option. It is taking a position and deciding which values we want to guide our everyday lives.

So this is a simple call:

To those who can vote: do it. It is a responsibility. Get informed, think it through, make your choice. Do not let it pass.

And to those who, like me, still cannot: let us continue to engage, to stay informed, to be part of collective life, even when it is not easy. Even when it is difficult. Even when it feels like we are not fully seen. Also by claiming space and rights. Because democracy is built every single day.

I will not be able to vote on May 16. But I can remind myself—and all of you—that every vote counts, and that behind every vote there are real lives and stories that deserve to be heard. I can also remind you that not all political proposals understand the common good in the same way, and that can help guide your decision.

Gemma Fornell Parra is an elected board member of W.O.M.E.N. samtök kvenna af erlendum uppruna á Íslandi living in East Iceland.

Check here if you are eligible to vote and where to vote on the 16th of May: https://www.skra.is/english/people/electoral-register-and-voting-rights/where-shall-i-vote/municipal-elections-2026-/

Participación y elecciones municipales: una reflexión de alguien que no puede votar todavía

Todas las personas que residen de forma permanente en Islandia desde hace tres años podrán votar en las próximas elecciones municipales del próximo sábado. Yo llegué hace un año y medio, lo significa que el próximo 16 de mayo no podré votar.

Y, sin embargo, me siento muy interpelada por las elecciones locales.

Quizá porque como feminista creo profundamente en la democracia y entiendo la participación como una herramienta imprescindible para construir sociedades más justas. Quizá también porque durante casi veinte años fui concejala en mi municipio en España, y eso me lleva a saber de primera mano que es precisamente en lo local donde se toman muchas de las decisiones que sostienen —o dificultan— la vida cotidiana.

Las elecciones municipales no son menores. Son, en realidad, las más cercanas ya que las personas que nos representarán decidirán sobre las pequeñas cosas del día a día, que al final, lo son todo. Se decide quién tiene derecho a estar en el centro y quién queda en los márgenes.

Y este año las vivo desde un lugar nuevo: el de quien no puede participar plenamente. Ahora sé lo que es observar desde fuera algo que importa profundamente. Ahora sé lo que es sentirse un poco lejos incluso cuando una quiere estar cerca. Ahora sé lo que es querer formar parte y no poder hacerlo todavía.

Y por eso escribo estas líneas, porque siempre he defendido que la participación no solo se limita solo al derecho de voto. También tiene que ver con lo que hacemos en nuestra vida cotidiana y con como nos relacionamos con la comunidad y sus instituciones.

Y ahí, para muchas personas extranjeras, el camino no es sencillo. No porque no quieran participar, sino porque las condiciones no siempre lo permiten. El desconocimiento de las actividades de la comunidad, las barreras del idioma, la falta de tiempo… la vida que a veces pesa demasiado, porque hay que adaptarse y hay barreras estructurales. Y ahí también hay una responsabilidad política.

Y sin embargo, es precisamente de esa vida cotidiana de lo que tratan las elecciones municipales. No son elecciones lejanas: son decisiones concretas sobre cómo vamos a vivir. De las políticas que van a marcar nuestros días durante los próximos cuatro años. De cómo serán los servicios que utilizamos, los cuidados que recibimos y damos, los espacios que habitamos. De ese lugar al que, poco a poco, intentamos llamar hogar.

Este texto nace también desde mi implicación en el proyecto W.O.M.E.N. sem kjósa y a nosotras no nos corresponde decir a quién votar. Pero sí se puede decir algo con total claridad: No todos los proyectos políticos son iguales. Por eso hemos organizado diferentes encuentros por todo el país: para dar a conocer el sistema electoral, celebrar reuniones con los candidatos y establecer vínculos entre los residentes de origen extranjero y sus futuros representantes. En estos encuentros, se trata tanto de que nosotros les conozcamos a ellos como de que ellos nos conozcan a nosotros.

Por eso te invito a que mires con atención qué proponen los diferentes partidos. Qué entienden por bien común. Qué lugar dan a los cuidados, a la igualdad, a la inclusión, a quienes llegan de fuera. A quienes, como yo, aún estamos aprendiendo a pertenecer y queremos saber si reconocen las barreras de las personas migrantes o si prefieren ignorarlas y queremos conocer qué modelo de comunidad quieren construir.

Porque votar no es solo elegir una opción. Es posicionarse y es decidir qué valores queremos que guíen lo cotidiano.

Por eso, este es un llamamiento sencillo:

A quienes sí podéis votar: hacedlo. Es una responsabilidad. Informaos, pensadlo, elegid. No lo dejéis pasar.

Y a quienes, como yo, aún no podemos: sigamos implicándonos, informándonos, formando parte de la vida colectiva, incluso cuando no es fácil. Incluso cuando cuesta. Incluso cuando parece que no se nos ve del todo. También reclamando espacios y derechos. Porque la democracia se construye todos los días.

Yo no podré votar el 16 de mayo. Pero sí puedo recordar —y recordaros— que cada voto cuenta, y que detrás de cada voto hay vidas e historias concretas que merecen ser escuchadas. Y también puedo recordar que no todas las propuestas políticas plantean el bien común de la misma manera y eso puede ayudarte a decidir tu voto.

Gemma Fornell Parra es miembro electa de la junta directiva de la organización W.O.M.E.N. samtök kvenna af erlendum uppruna á Íslandi y vive en el este de Islandia.

Consulta aquí si tienes derecho a votar y dónde debes votar el 16 de mayo:https://www.skra.is/english/people/electoral-register-and-voting-rights/where-shall-i-vote/municipal-elections-2026-/