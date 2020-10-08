Iceland Vs Romania In UEFA EURO Qualifiers

The Icelandic Men’s National football team will tackle Romania at Laugardalur tonight, after the UEFA qualifying match was postponed due to COVID-19, Vísir reports.

There’s just one spot left at the European Championships 2020, and Iceland and Romania will come head to head to win that spot tonight. The game has been postponed three times due to the epidemic and, due to the increased restrictions being put into place on the eve of the match, it was decided that only 60 people could be allowed to cheer on the football team from the stands.

On a positive note, however, the timing of the rescheduled match means that all of the key Icelandic players will be in action, for the first time since the European Championships. Injuries that stopped players taking part in the World Cup and other matches have healed and the team is looking strong.

The Iceland v Romania match starts at 18:45 tonight and will be live on Stöð 2 Sport and Stöð 2. The warm up starts on Stöð 2 Sport at 17:45.

